PM Modi's BIG statement: 'New India neither fears nor bows down to...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, referring to Operation Sindoor, India's military action following the Pahalgam terror attack, said that the "new India neither fears nor bows down to terrorism." PM Modi noted that while India desires peace, it will "not compromise" on its own security, citing Operation Sindoor as the prime example depicting the country's stance against terrorism.

Addressing a gathering at the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra, PM Modi said, "We talk to the world about brotherhood and also protect our own borders. We want peace, but we don't compromise on our own security. Operation Sindoor is the most glaring example of this. The entire world has seen that the new India neither fears nor stops, nor bows down to terrorism. Today's India is moving forward with courage and clarity, with full force."

New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7 this year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed . After four days of heavy drone and missile exchanges, both sides reached an understanding on May 10 to end the hostilities.

During his address, PM Modi also expressed his concern over drug addiction among the youth. PM Modi emphasised the need to adapt Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings to address the drug issue. "I also want to discuss an issue concerning the youth of our society, an issue that Guru Sahib also expressed concern about. This issue is addiction, the issue of drugs. Drug addiction has severely challenged the dreams of many of our youth. The government is making every effort to eradicate this problem, but it is also a burden on society and families. At such a time, the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur are both an inspiration and a solution for us," he said.

PM Modi further shared the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur to protect Kashmiri Pandits from the forceful conversion. "Their life, their sacrifice, and their character are a great source of inspiration. In that era of Mughal invaders, Guru Sahib established an ideal of bravery... During the era of Mughal invaders, Kashmiri Hindus were being forcibly converted to Islam. Amid this crisis, a group of victims sought assistance from Guru Sahib. At that time, Sri Guru Sahib had replied to those victims that you all should clearly tell Aurangzeb that if Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur accepts Islam, then we will all adopt Islam," he said.

"The cruel Aurangzeb ordered Guru Tegh Bahadur's imprisonment. However, Guru Tegh Bahadur himself announced his intention to go to Delhi. Mughal rulers even tempted him, but Guru Tegh Bahadur remained steadfast. He did not compromise on religion and principles. Therefore, to break his spirit and to divert Guru Sahib from the path, three of his companions, Bhai Dyala Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Mati Das Ji, were brutally murdered in front of him. But Guru Sahib remained steadfast. His resolve remained unwavering. He did not abandon the path of religion. In a state of penance, Guru Sahib dedicated his head to the protection of religion," he added.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus, a revered spiritual leader, philosopher, poet, and warrior. On the occasion, PM Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini released a special coin and commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth Sikh Guru. Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated 'Panchjanya', a structure constructed in honour of Lord Krishna's sacred conch, in Kurukshetra. PM Modi also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre that features installations depicting significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

