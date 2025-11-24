PM Modi issues BIG statement at G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'There can be no room for...'

PM Modi also stated the important initiatives taken by the G20 countries over the years. "Today's IBSA Leaders' Meeting is both historic and timely. This first G20 Summit on the African continent marks the culmination of four consecutive G20 presidencies led by Global South countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while addressing the IBSA Leaders' Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, called on nations to unite against terrorism and suggested institutionalised NSA-level meetings. Amid recent terror attacks in the country, PM Modi said that there can be no room for double standards on such an issue. "We must work in close coordination in the fight against terrorism. On an issue of such gravity, there can be no room for double standards. For the sake of global peace and prosperity, united and decisive action is essential. The first meeting of the NSAs of the three countries was held under India's IBSA chairmanship in 2021. We can institutionalize this to strengthen security cooperation," he said.

He said that IBSA connects three continents and three major economies, hence it is a vital platform in promoting unity, cooperation, and humanity, offering a message of hope in a fragmented world. "IBSA is not just a forum of three countries; it is a vital platform that connects three continents, three major democratic powers, and three significant economies. It is also a deep and enduring partnership, rooted in our diversity, shared values, and shared aspirations," he said.

PM Modi noted the summit's timeliness. He said the important initiatives taken by the G20 nations over the years. "Today's IBSA Leaders' Meeting is both historic and timely. This first G20 Summit on the African continent marks the culmination of four consecutive G20 presidencies led by Global South countries. Over the past three years, the three IBSA nations have headed the G20. Across these three summits, we have advanced several important initiatives on shared priorities, including human-centric development, multilateral reform, and sustainable growth. It is now our collective responsibility to strengthen these initiatives and enhance their impact. In this spirit, I would like to offer a few suggestions on our cooperation," he said.

PM Modi stressed the need for reform, citing the UN Security Council as an example, and urged IBSA to send a unified message on this issue. "First, we all agree that global institutions do not reflect the realities of the 21st century. None of us is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. This clearly demonstrates that global institutions no longer represent today's world. Therefore, IBSA must send a unified message to the world: institutional reform is not an option but a prerogative," he said.

He proposed several initiatives, including an IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance and an IBSA Fund for Climate-Resilient Agriculture. "Technology plays a vital role in advancing human-centric development. IBSA can assume a leading role in emerging technologies, particularly in the areas of Digital Public Infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence. In this regard, we could consider establishing an "IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance," through which Digital Public Infrastructure such as UPI, health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks, and women-led technology initiatives can be shared across our three countries. This will accelerate the growth of our digital economies and create scalable solutions for the Global South. Together, we can contribute to the creation of safe, reliable, and human-centric AI norms. This could be launched at the AI Impact Summit in India next year," he said.

He highlighted IBSA's potential to contribute to global welfare, citing examples like millet promotion, natural farming, and green energy. "For sustainable growth, IBSA can not only complement one another's development efforts but also serve as an example for the world. Whether in the promotion of millets and natural farming, disaster resilience and green energy, or traditional medicine and health security, by combining our strengths across these areas, we can contribute meaningfully to global welfare," he said.

PM Modi noted that the IBSA Fund helped implement 50 projects across 40 countries. The project includes education, health, women's empowerment, etc. "It was with this vision that the IBSA Fund was created. With its support, we have implemented nearly fifty projects across forty countries. These initiatives ranging from education and health to women's empowerment and solar energy have been shaped by the needs of local communities. To further reinforce this spirit of cooperation, we could consider establishing an IBSA Fund for Climate-Resilient Agriculture," he said.

PM Modi said that as today's world appears divided, IBSA can offer a lesson on humanity. "Today's world appears fragmented and divided on many fronts. In such a time, IBSA can offer a message of unity, cooperation, and humanity. This is both our responsibility and our strength as three democratic nations," he said.

