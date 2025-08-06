Twitter
INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi

Kartavya Bhavan-03 is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista. It is the first among several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings that aim to streamline administrative processes and enable agile governance, a press release by PMO said. Check here to know more about it.

ANI

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 01:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi.PM Modi inspected the Kartavya Bhavan along with the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista. It is the first among several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings that aim to streamline administrative processes and enable agile governance, a press release by PMO said.

The project embodies the government's broader administrative reform agenda. By co-locating Ministries and adopting cutting-edge infrastructure, the Common Central Secretariat will improve inter-ministerial coordination, accelerate policy execution, and foster a responsive administrative ecosystem, as per the release.

Currently, many key Ministries function from ageing buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, which are now structurally outdated and inefficient. The new facilities will reduce repair and maintenance costs, boost productivity, improve employee well-being, and enhance overall service delivery.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 has been designed to foster efficiency, innovation, and collaboration by bringing together various Ministries and Departments currently scattered across Delhi. It is an office complex spanning an area of around 1.5 lakh square meters across two basements and seven levels (ground + six floors). It will house offices of the Ministries/Departments of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA).

According to the PMO release, the new building will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance, and a centralised command system. It will also lead to sustainability, targeting a GRIHA-4 rating with double-glazed facades, rooftop solar, solar water heating, advanced HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and rainwater harvesting.

The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.

As a zero-discharge campus, Kartavya Bhavan treats and reuses wastewater to meet a major chunk of its water needs. The building uses recycled construction and demolition waste in masonry and paving blocks, lightweight dry partitions to reduce topsoil use and structural load, and features an in-house solid waste management system.

The building is designed to use 30 per cent less energy. It has special glass windows to keep the building cool and reduce outside noise. Energy-saving LED lights, sensors that switch off lights when not needed, smart lifts that save power, and an advanced system to manage electricity use will all help save energy.

Solar panels on the roof of Kartavya Bhavan-03 will generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity every year. Solar water heaters meet more than a quarter of the daily hot water needs. Charging stations for electric vehicles are also provided, as per the release.The Prime Minister will address a public programme on Kartavya Path at around 6:30 PM, according to the official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

