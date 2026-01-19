FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

PM Modi holds key talks with UAE President Al Nahyan in New Delhi: Why does it matter?

In a briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said: "This was a short but extremely substantive visit. His Highness was received at the airport personally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special gesture that is characteristic of the extremely warm and close relationship the two leaders share."

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 11:07 PM IST

PM Modi holds key talks with UAE President Al Nahyan in New Delhi: Why does it matter?
PM Modi with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in India for a brief yet significant visit on Monday (January 19). The president was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an airport in capital New Delhi. In a special gesture, PM Modi also shared a ride with Al Nahyan as they left the airport. The UAE leader's visit lasted just a few hours.

'Short but substantive visit'

In a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said: "This was a short but extremely substantive visit. His Highness was received at the airport personally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special gesture that is characteristic of the extremely warm and close relationship the two leaders share." In a post on social media, PM Modi said Al Nahyan's trip "illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions."

Focus areas of talks

As per reports, leaders of India and the UAE held wide-ranging talks during the brief visit. Some of the key focus areas of discussion were energy security, civil nuclear cooperation, artificial intelligence (AI), defence cooperation, trade, investments, and space technology. Both sides shared a number of agreements and letters of intent in the presence of the two national leaders.

Significance of the visit

The UAE president's visit to New Delhi comes amid a volatile situation in the Middle East. Tensions have been simmering between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the situation in Yemen. There has also been a sharp decline in ties between the United States and Iran amid protests in the Islamic Republic. Monday's trip marked the UAE leader's third official visit to India since assuming office and fifth overall in the past decade. There has been a significant surge in bilateral relations and people-to-people ties after India and the UAE signed a major comprehensive economic partnership agreement in 2022.

