PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with French President Macron in Nice

PM Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other senior officials. Macron was accompanied by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot and other top officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held delegation-level talks in Nice, France. PM Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other senior officials. Macron was accompanied by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot and other top officials. Earlier in the day, the two leaders had jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 event in Nice.

Bharat Innovates, a three-day event, brings together Indian deep-tech start-ups, innovators, researchers, and investors with global innovation funds and footprint. It showcases India's premier deep technology at the global stage, presenting 120 pathbreaking start-ups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 key technology pillars of global importance. More than 350 top investors and venture capitalists from around the world are participating in the event. Both PM Modi and President Macron addressed the gathering at the event.

At the Bharat Innovates event, PM Modi said "innovation is deeply embedded in India's DNA." He added: "For thousands of years, Bharat has guided the world with its breakthroughs and wisdom. From mathematics to astronomy, and from medicine to yoga, Bharat's contributions have been foundational to all of humanity. Today, we are building upon this rich heritage, giving it renewed direction and momentum."

PM Modi also highlighted the transition that India has made over the last decade. "A decade ago, the world saw India primarily as a technology adopter. Today, however, India is rapidly emerging as a technology provider. Innovations and solutions originating from Bharat have the potential to benefit a significant portion of humanity. Bharat Innovates shares this vision -- serving as an invitation to the world to collaborate and co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," he said. According to the government, the conclave serves as an open invitation to the global community to partner with India to solve humanity's most pressing challenges. PM Modi is also set to visit Slovakia during his ongoing tour, making him the first Indian prime minister to visit the country since it gained independence in 1993.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).