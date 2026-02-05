PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Canada's Mark Carney during G7 summit in France

PM Modi said it was "a delight" to meet the Canadian Prime Minister and that it was their fourth meeting in less than a year. PM Modi said that they reviewed the "full range" of relations and discussed extensive cooperation in several key sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting in France's Evian on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and discussed ways to strengthen ties in trade, energy, innovation, and education. PM Modi said it was "a delight" to meet the Canadian Prime Minister and that it was their fourth meeting in less than a year. PM Modi said that they reviewed the "full range" of relations and discussed extensive cooperation in the following sectors -- trade and economy, energy. technology, and people-to-people ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "It was a delight to meet Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit. In less than a year, it is our fourth meeting, indicating our commitment to strong India-Canada ties. We reviewed the full range of relations between our nations, notably the ground covered since we last met." He added: "We discussed extensive cooperation in the following pillars: Trade and economy. Energy. Technology. People-to-people ties."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the leaders "reviewed the excellent progress made in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges." Earlier, PM Modi had underscored the significance of "trust" in building international partnerships and reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development during the Outreach Session of the ongoing G7 Summit.

In a post on X, the MEA said that PM Modi highlighted the need for greater cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world during the G7 Outreach Session on the theme of 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity'. "PM Narendra Modi participated in the Outreach Session on 'Forging new Partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity' at the G7 Summit. PM underscored the importance of 'trust' in building international partnerships, especially in an increasingly interconnected world," the ministry said. During the summit, PM Modi is also set to hold a meeting with United States President Donald Trump on June 17, which is expected to focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade deal.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).