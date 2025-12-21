PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge victory in Maharashtra local body polls: 'This reflects trust in...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat

Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as angry mob attacks BNP leader's house; here's what happened

Govt issues BIG statement on Aravalli hills controversy: '90 percent of area...'

From lynching to lawlessness: How Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is losing control to Islamist forces

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs

Saumya Tandon says she slapped Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar on Aditya Dhar’s insistence

Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to impose...

Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS superstar realised 'true potential' of Akshaye Khanna, netizens thank him for casting Dhurandhar actor in...

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as angry mob attacks BNP leader's house; here's what happened

Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as mob attacks BNP leader

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge victory in Maharashtra local body polls: 'This reflects trust in...'

PM Modi's statement comes as Mahayuti registered a decisive victory in the western state's local body elections, results for which were declared on Sunday (December 21). Here's more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge victory in Maharashtra local body polls: 'This reflects trust in...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi said the state "stands firmly with development" and lauded BJP and Mahayuti workers for their "hardwork at the grassroots." The PM's statement comes as Mahayuti registered a decisive victory in the western state's local body elections, results for which were declared on Sunday (December 21).

What did PM Modi say?

PM Modi wrote in his X post: "Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development." He added: "We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state. I laud the BJP and Mahayuti Karyakartas for their hard work at the grassroots."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge victory in Maharashtra local body polls: 'This reflects trust in...'
PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge win in Maharashtra local polls
Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days
Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashe
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to
Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as angry mob attacks BNP leader's house; here's what happened
Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as mob attacks BNP leader
Govt issues BIG statement on Aravalli hills controversy: '90 percent of area...'
Govt issues BIG statement on Aravalli hills controversy: '90% of area...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement