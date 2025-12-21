PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge victory in Maharashtra local body polls: 'This reflects trust in...'

Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi said the state "stands firmly with development" and lauded BJP and Mahayuti workers for their "hardwork at the grassroots." The PM's statement comes as Mahayuti registered a decisive victory in the western state's local body elections, results for which were declared on Sunday (December 21).
PM Modi wrote in his X post: "Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development." He added: "We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state. I laud the BJP and Mahayuti Karyakartas for their hard work at the grassroots."