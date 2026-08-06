PM Modi discusses West Asia situation in phone call with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu

During the conversation, the two leaders discuss the evolving situation in West Asia and reviewed progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 6) held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). During the conversation, the two leaders discuss the evolving situation in West Asia and reviewed progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership, the PMO said. PM Modi and Netanyahu also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple key sectors. The discussions come amid a war between the United States and Iran, which has rattled the Middle East region.

In a statement, the PMO said: "The two leaders reviewed sustained progress in India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries." The two leaders also agreed to remain in contact, the statement added. India and Israel maintain close ties in areas such as defence, agriculture, innovation, technology, water management, cybersecurity, and trade.

The phone call comes as the conflict in West Asia has been ongoing for more than five months without an end in near sight. On Thursday, Iran said it is in the final stage of drafting an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz waterway with Oman. The war in Iran began after the US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Tehran, killing the former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain leader, has since been elected the new supreme leader.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has proposed a peace plan for Gaza, which Netanyahu said Israel did not agree to. In a video posted on social media earlier this week, the Israeli leader said Trump's team "believes that they can bring about the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarisation of Gaza." He added: "We are checking this. They sent us a draft -- we did not agree to it, it is not our draft. We sent our comments."