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PM Modi departs France's Nice for historic visit to Slovakia

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 11:58 PM IST

PM Modi departs France's Nice for historic visit to Slovakia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/MEA).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed from France's Nice city for an official visit to Slovakia. He reaffirmed India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral ties with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, as well as automobile and railway manufacturing. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993. 

In Slovakia, PM Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Robert Fico and explore new avenues of cooperation. PM Modi will also meet Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will pay a state visit to Slovak Republic during June 14-16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Fico.

PM Modi's trip follows President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. On the third leg of the ongoing tour, PM Modi will return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian from June 16 to 17. During the summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders and those from invited partner countries and international organisations. On the sidelines of the key summit, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump.

On the final leg of the visit, PM Modi will visit the French capital Paris on June 18 for further bilateral engagements and to attend the VivaTech Summit -- Europe's largest technology and startup event. The prime minister is also expected to address members of the Indian community in Paris.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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