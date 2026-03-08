FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning T20 World Cup: 'Every Indian heart filled with pride'

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi said that every Indian heart was filled with "pride and joy." The Men in Blue defended a mammoth total of 255 runs by bowling out the Kiwis for 159 with an over to spare.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 11:34 PM IST

PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning T20 World Cup: 'Every Indian heart filled with pride'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 8) hailed the Indian men's cricket team after it retained the T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand by a huge margin in a one-sided final. The prime minister said the victory reflected the team's "exceptional skills, determination and teamwork". In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi said every Indian heart was filled with "pride and joy". The Men in Blue defended a mammoth total of 255 runs by bowling out the Kiwis for 159 with an over to spare.

'Remarkable triumph'

In his X post, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork." The prime minister added: "They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India."

IND vz NZ: As it happened

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, India lost the toss put posted a massive total of 255 runs on the scoreboard. Sanju Samson continued his stellar run as he hit an impressive knock of 89 runs, while fellow opener Abhishek Sharma smashed the tournament's fastest half-century in just 18 balls. Defending the total, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped 4 wickets and spinner Axar Patel picked three. With this win, India has become the only side to win the T20 World Cup on three occasions. 

