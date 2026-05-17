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PM Modi conferred with Sweden's Royal Order of Polar Star; his 31st global honour

PM Modi had arrived in the European country earlier in the day for a two-day visit. He was received by his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson at the Gothenburg Airport. The two leaders later held talks focused on trade, technology, defence, and other key sectors.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 18, 2026, 12:16 AM IST

PM Modi conferred with Sweden's Royal Order of Polar Star; his 31st global honour
PM Modi receiving the honour (Photo credit: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 17) received Sweden's Royal Order of Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross -- the country's highest honour for a head of government. This was the 31st global recognition received by the Indian prime minister. PM Modi had arrived in the European country earlier in the day for a two-day visit. He was received by his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson at the Gothenburg Airport. The two leaders later held talks focused on trade, technology, defence, and other key sectors, according to reports.

Earlier, PM Modi's plane was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets as it entered the European nation's airspace. He was then accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Swedish prime minister Kristersson. Soon after reaching Gothenburg, PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora. He was welcomed with musical performances, including a Bharatanatyam performance by the students of Lilla Akademien. PM Modi had last visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

Address the press in Gothenburg on Sunday, PM Modi dedicated the recognition to the "140 crore people of India and for all those in Sweden who have contributed to strengthening India-Sweden ties." He said: "The relationship between India and Sweden rests upon a strong foundation of democratic values, the rule of law, and human-centric development. Both our nations view innovation as a vehicle for development, regard sustainability as a shared responsibility, and consider democracy to be our greatest strength...During today's meeting, we discussed how to build upon these shared commonalities to move forward. In light of our growing cooperation across every sector, we have decided to elevate our relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership,' he said, according to the news agency ANI.

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