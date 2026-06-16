PM Modi conferred with Slovakia's highest honour, his 33rd global recognition

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presented PM Modi with the honour. This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

Slovakia conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the European nation. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presented PM Modi with the honour. This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi. The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest state decoration conferred by the Slovak Republic and is awarded by the President of Slovakia to foreign dignitaries in recognition of exceptional contributions to the development of friendly relations with Slovakia as well as for outstanding support of its foreign policy interests and international standing.

"Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia," PM Modi posted on X.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that Slovakia recognised PM Modi's contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations. "PM Narendra Modi has been conferred with The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest state decoration of the Slovak Republic, in recognition of PM's contribution to strengthening India-Slovakia ties. The honour reflects the growing depth of the India-Slovakia partnership. PM dedicated it to the people of India and underscored the strengthening of people-to-people ties between the two countries," the MEA said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Bratislava. Pellegrini extended a warm welcome to PM Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to visit Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993. PM Modi also held a delegation-level meeting with Pellegrini at the Palace. The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other top officials.

Earlier, PM Modi had met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements. PM Modi is in Slovakia for a three-day visit at the invitation of PM Fico. The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February this year.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).