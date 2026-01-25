FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'A towering voice of journalism': PM Modi condoles Padma Bhushan-winning broadcaster Mark Tully's death

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1935, years before India gained independence, Tully served as the chief of the BBC's New Delhi bureau for over two decades. He was also the presenter for the BBC Radio 4 programme ‘Something Understood'.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Journalist and broadcaster Mark Tully, famous known as the British network BBC's "voice of India," died on Sunday at the age of 90. Also an admired author, Tully breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi. He had been undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Saket for the last week. "He (Tully) was admitted under the head of the nephrology department," a hospital source told the news agency PTI.

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1935, years before India gained independence, Tully served as the chief of the BBC's New Delhi bureau for over two decades. He was also the presenter for the BBC Radio 4 programme ‘Something Understood'. "We are sad to hear the passing of Sir Mark Tully," Interim CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, said in a statement. "As one of the pioneers of foreign correspondents, Sir Mark opened India to the world through his reporting, bringing the vibrancy and diversity of the country to audiences in the UK and around the world...He was a joy to speak with and will be greatly missed."

Considered unusual for a foreign national, Tully was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours -- the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri. He also received recognition in Britain: Tully was knighted for services to broadcasting and journalism in the 2002 New Year's honours list, which he dedicated to India. He also wrote several books on India, including 'No Full Stops in India' and 'India in Slow Motion'. Tully stayed on in India after leaving the BBC and lived in southern Delhi. He also became an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "saddened" by the passing of Tully, whom he called "a towering voice of journalism." In a post on the online platform X, the PM added: "His connect with India and the people of our nation was reflected in his works. His reporting and insights have left an enduring mark on public discourse."

