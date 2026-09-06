PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Satya Niketan building collapse tragedy

"The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, terming the incident as "distressing." “The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister's office said in a post on X.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap. Expressing grief over the incident, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said he spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and prayed for the safety of everyone who is trapped.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the private building collapse in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus. I have spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is personally monitoring and has assured me that all necessary rescue and relief measures are being undertaken expeditiously. Praying for the safety of everyone who is trapped and wishing a speedy recovery for those who have been injured," Jodhi said on X.

Delhi Police said that three people died after the building collapse near Satya Niketan. According to Delhi Police, rescue operations are underway at the site and teams of Delhi Police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Delhi Fire Service and other agencies are engaged in search and rescue efforts. As of now, nine people have been rescued, of whom three have lost their lives in the incident, according to Delhi Police. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with doctors and health officials as she arrived at the AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet individuals rescued from the incident site and brought here for medical treatment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).