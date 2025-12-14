FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PM Modi condemns Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney: 'On behalf of people of India...'

Two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival Hanukkah. Here's more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

PM Modi condemns Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney: 'On behalf of people of India...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the terror attack in Australia's Sydney that left at least 11 people dead and several others injured. The PM termed the incident "ghastly" and extended condolences to the "families who lost their loved ones." Two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival Hanukkah.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah." He added: "On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism."

