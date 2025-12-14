India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight
After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh during GOAT India Tour 2025
Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting
PM Modi condemns Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney: 'On behalf of people of India...'
Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
India issues BIG statement after Mexico imposes 50% import tariffs: 'Right to take appropriate...'
Who is Nitin Nabin? Son of veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Sinha from Bihar, appointed as National Working President of BJP
Gulfstream jets, luxury hotels and mega deals: How Lionel Messi's billion-dollar fortune dwarfs even cricket icon Virat Kohli
Who is Naveed Akram? 24-year-old man identified as gunmen in Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 10 people
Australian PM Anthony Albanese issues FIRST statement on Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, ‘scenes are shocking…’
INDIA
Two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival Hanukkah. Here's more on this.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the terror attack in Australia's Sydney that left at least 11 people dead and several others injured. The PM termed the incident "ghastly" and extended condolences to the "families who lost their loved ones." Two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach, where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival Hanukkah.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah." He added: "On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism."