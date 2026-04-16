PM Modi bats for Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha: 'No need to give it political colour'

PM Modi highlighted that Viksit Bharat should have the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', pitching for women's role in decision-making. "Viksit Bharat does not mean only good infrastructure or economic development. We want the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 16) spoke in parliament on the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. He said the bill should have been implemented 25-30 years ago. "The need was that 25-30 years ago, when this idea first emerged, we should have implemented it right then," the prime minister said in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi added that the introduction of the women's quota bill is one of the "crucial moments" in the history of India.

PM Modi said: "In the life of a nation, there come some crucial moments, and the mental state of the society at that time and the leadership's capacity to capture that moment turn it into a nation's legacy, creating a strong heritage. This is exactly such a moment in the parliamentary history of India." The PM stated that the decision will not benefit any single party, but is in favour of the Indian democracy.

The prime minister further said in his address: "Anyone who wants to move forward in political life will have to accept that over the past 25 years, lakhs of women have emerged as grassroots leaders." He added: "The leadership that has developed at the grassroots level among women must be recognised and taken into account. Therefore, those who oppose this today will have to pay the price for a long time."

PM Modi highlighted that Viksit Bharat should have the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', pitching for women's role in decision-making. "Viksit Bharat does not mean only good infrastructure or economic development. We want the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to be reflected in the policymaking of a developed India. Fifty percent of the country's population should be made a part of decision-making. This is the need of the hour," he said.