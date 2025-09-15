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PM Modi arrives in Nice, kicking off France visit: What's on agenda?

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PM Modi arrives in Nice, kicking off France visit: What's on agenda?

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and participate in the 'Bharat Innovates' programme.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 01:35 AM IST

PM Modi arrives in Nice, kicking off France visit: What's on agenda?
PM Modi arrives in the French city of Nice.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) landed in Nice, marking the start of his visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships. During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and participate in the 'Bharat Innovates' programme.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Nice. In addition to Nice, this France visit includes programmes in Evian and Paris. There will be bilateral and multilateral engagements, which will be aimed at improving India's friendships with key developmental partners." He added: "I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and to being at 'Bharat Innovates'."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi's visit to Nice will further strengthen India-France cooperation across key sectors, with a special focus on innovation. The MEA stated that India and France will jointly celebrate 2026 as the 'Year of Innovation', adding that the 'Bharat Innovates' event will showcase India's startup ecosystem and provide a platform for innovators to present cutting-edge solutions and products. "Bonjour France! PM @narendramodi has arrived in Nice, France. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen India-France cooperation across key sectors. Innovation sector will be a key focus area as India and France together celebrate Year 2026 as the 'Year of Innovation'," the MEA said.

On the invitation of French President Macron, PM Modi will undertake engagements in Nice from June 13 to June 14, followed by visits to Evian and Paris from June 16 to 18. In Nice on June 14, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron. The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' programme, which will bring together leading innovation startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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