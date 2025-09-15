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PM Modi arrives in Italy for final leg of his five-nation tour, set to meet Meloni

The prime minister will meet Italian president Sergio Mattarella, hold bilateral talks with prime minister Georgia Meloni, and participate in other diplomatic engagements before departing for India on Wednesday.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 20, 2026, 12:37 AM IST

PM Modi arrives in Italy for final leg of his five-nation tour, set to meet Meloni
PM Modi arrives in Italian capital Rome (Photo credit: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) arrived in Italy's capital Rome for the last leg of his ongoing five-nation tour. The prime minister will meet Italian president Sergio Mattarella, hold bilateral talks with prime minister Georgia Meloni, and participate in other diplomatic engagements before departing for India on Wednesday (May 20).

PM Modi's visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy ties, with both sides advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 -- a broad framework for cooperation across various areas. These include trade, which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, and investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000 to September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi had previously visited Italy to participate in the G7 Summit in June 2024. Earlier in the day, the prime minister had participated in the third India-Nordic Summit and held engagements aimed at boosting India's ties with Nordic countries and Norway. In a social media post, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit marked a significant step forward in India's partnership with the Nordic region. "PM Narendra Modi departs from Oslo after a successful visit encompassing important outcomes which opens a new chapter in India-Nordic and India-Norway partnerships," the MEA said.

PM Modi had attended the third India-Nordic Summit alongside leaders from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. The key summit focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as green technology, climate action, trade, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), arctic research, and defence collaboration. India and the Nordic countries elevated their ties to a 'Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership', with leaders reaffirming their commitment to deeper cooperation based on shared democratic values and sustainable development goals. Prior to Italy and Norway, PM Modi's stops during the five-nation tour were the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, and Sweden.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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