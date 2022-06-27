G7 summit: PM Modi's diplomatically packed two-day visit to Germany

Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit, will participate in a welcome ceremony at 12:00 PM (local time) by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau in Munich, according to the Prime Minister`s itinerary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Germany visit is packed with meetings with G7 leaders and partner countries besides holding discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism.

Later, PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (in that order). The talks with the South African President, the German Chancellor, and the Indonesian President are scheduled for 14:15 PM, 14:40 PM, and 15:00 PM, respectively, according to the itinerary. Following the meetings, at 15:30 PM, there will be a working session on the topic "stronger together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality."

Following that, Prime Minister Modi will meet with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at 17:15 PM and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 17:50 PM.

In Munich, PM Modi was greeted by a Bavarian band as soon as he arrived. PM Modi will meet with the leaders of some of the participating nations on the sidelines the Summit. The invitation to the G7 Summit continues the history of India and Germany's close relationship, strong partnership, and high-level political interactions.

After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

PM Modi will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE. This will be PM Modi`s first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.