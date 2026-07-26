PM Modi announces task force to reform India's examination system: Who are its members?

The six-member team includes experts from areas such as technology, space, security, academia, and logistics to overhaul the exam system marred by frequent paper leak scandals. The announcement comes after nationwide student protests in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the formation of a high-profile task force to bring reforms in India's examination system. The six-member team includes noted experts from areas such as technology, space, security, academia, and logistics to overhaul the exam system marred by frequent paper leak scandals. The announcement comes after nationwide student protests in recent weeks, which led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the union education minister. As for the task force, here is the list of members who are part of it.

Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and non-executive chairman of the tech giant Infosys, has been tasked with leading the task force. Regarded as the architect of India's Aadhaar programme, Nilekani is expected to formulate recommendations on using advanced technology to make exams more secure, transparent, and efficient. The government has reportedly asked the panel to examine digital solutions that can strengthen every stage of the examination process -- including question paper security, candidate verification, and result declaration.

S Somnath

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the IIT Madras, Sreedhara Somnath is an aerospace engineer who served as the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) between 2022 and 2025. He has been inducted into the task force due to his experience in leading complex technological missions. Having spearheaded the Indian space agency through several key missions, Somnath will bring to the panel his expertise in systems engineering, operational reliability, and technology integration.

Tapan Deka

Deka, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), brings to the task force decades of experience in intelligence and national security. As part of the panel, he is expected to focus on strengthening safeguards against organised exam fraud and enhancing security arrangements throughout the testing process.

V Kamakoti

The director of IIT Madras in Chennai, V Kamakoti is known for his work in computer science and emerging technologies. He has been roped in to help develop tech-driven solutions and to contribute to reforms in examination design and administration.

Anita Karwal

An IAS officer of the 1988 batch, Anita Karwal has spent decades in public administration, particularly in the area of school education. She is a former education secretary and has been included in the task force for her experience in examination governance.

Amrit Lal Meena

An IAS officer of the 1989 batch, Amrit Lal Meena is a senior bureaucrat who has previously served as Secretary in the Ministry of Coal. He is expected to assist the task force in streamlining exam logistics and improving coordination across institutions.