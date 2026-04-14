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Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns

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PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for families of those killed in Chhattisgarh power plant blast

The prime minister has also announced that the injured will be provided a sum of Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF). In a post on X, PM Modi expressed condolences over the incident and said the local administration was assisting those affected.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 11:24 PM IST

PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for families of those killed in Chhattisgarh power plant blast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in a boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, which killed at least nine people and injured at least 15 others. The prime minister has also announced that the injured will be provided a sum of Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF). In a post on X, PM Modi expressed condolences over the incident and said that the local administration was assisting those affected.

PM Modi said in his post: "The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's former deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo termed the incident "heartbreaking and distressing." He expressed prayers of peace for the departed souls and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The news of the horrific accident at the Vedanta Power Plant located in Singhitrai, Sakti, is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. Reports of the unfortunate deaths of several workers due to the boiler explosion and the serious injuries of many others are deeply troubling the heart. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the affected families to bear this sorrow. Along with wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured, I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families during this difficult time," he wrote in a social media post.

This developments comes after at least nine people died and 15 others sustained injuries in a boiler blast at the Vedanta Power Plant in Sakti district on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police. Raigarh SDM Mahesh Sharma stated that an investigation has been launched into the incident. "A heartbreaking incident has taken place at the Vedanta Power plant today in which some workers have been injured, and their treatment is underway. Our investigation is ongoing," he said.

After the tragedy, Vedanta Limited issued a statement, saying: "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant on the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL, which operates and maintains the unit. Our immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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