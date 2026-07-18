PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation after 8 killed in blast at Gujarat firecracker factory

The factory, called Talent Fireworks, was reportedly being operated on a farm in the Vastral area as its license had been cancelled.

At least eight people were killed and several others sustained serious injuries after an explosion inside an unauthorised firecracker factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday (July 18). The factory, called Talent Fireworks, was reportedly being operated on a farm in the Vastral area as its license had been cancelled. The injured persons have been shifted to state-run hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

According to a report by NDTV, fire department officials said they had received a call about the blast at 3:30 pm. Personnel of the fire department and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) then reached the incident site and launched rescue-and-relief operations.

As per a report by The Indian Express, police officer Jaypal Singh Rathore said: "The incident occurred in the eastern area of Ahmedabad city, specifically behind the Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp in the Ramol police station jurisdiction, on the Ramol-Gatrad Road. An individual named Mehul Dodiya was operating an illegal firecracker factory in an open field near a canal. Although the factory’s license had already been cancelled, the factory was still operational. It primarily appears the explosion may have killed about 8 people, and all those injured have been immediately rushed to the hospital." Rathore added that the police will register a case and proceed with further investigation. Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot also reached the incident site to view the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. "Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted him as saying. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also announced financial aid for the kin of the deceased and for those who have been injured in the blast.