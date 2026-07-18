FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Jennifer Winget CONFIRMS her 2nd wedding, introduces 'my man, my husband' William Ishmael

Viral video: Jennifer CONFIRMS her 2nd wedding, introduces William Ishmael

72nd National Awards: Article 370 bags Best Feature Film, Yami Gautam wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor with..., full list out

72nd National Awards: Yami wins Best Actress, Kartik shares Best Actor with...

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England game

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation after 8 killed in blast at Gujarat firecracker factory

The factory, called Talent Fireworks, was reportedly being operated on a farm in the Vastral area as its license had been cancelled.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation after 8 killed in blast at Gujarat firecracker factory
The injured persons have been shifted to hospital and are undergoing treatment.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least eight people were killed and several others sustained serious injuries after an explosion inside an unauthorised firecracker factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday (July 18). The factory, called Talent Fireworks, was reportedly being operated on a farm in the Vastral area as its license had been cancelled. The injured persons have been shifted to state-run hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

According to a report by NDTV, fire department officials said they had received a call about the blast at 3:30 pm. Personnel of the fire department and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) then reached the incident site and launched rescue-and-relief operations.

As per a report by The Indian Express, police officer Jaypal Singh Rathore said: "The incident occurred in the eastern area of Ahmedabad city, specifically behind the Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp in the Ramol police station jurisdiction, on the Ramol-Gatrad Road. An individual named Mehul Dodiya was operating an illegal firecracker factory in an open field near a canal. Although the factory’s license had already been cancelled, the factory was still operational. It primarily appears the explosion may have killed about 8 people, and all those injured have been immediately rushed to the hospital." Rathore added that the police will register a case and proceed with further investigation. Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot also reached the incident site to view the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. "Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted him as saying. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also announced financial aid for the kin of the deceased and for those who have been injured in the blast.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Spain vs Argentina final: Aymeric Laporte reignites referee debate ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 clash
Spain vs Argentina final: Aymeric Laporte reignites referee debate
Viral video: Jennifer Winget CONFIRMS her 2nd wedding, introduces 'my man, my husband' William Ishmael
Viral video: Jennifer CONFIRMS her 2nd wedding, introduces William Ishmael
PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation after 8 killed in blast at Gujarat firecracker factory
8 killed, several injured in blast at firecracker factory in Gujarat
72nd National Awards: Article 370 bags Best Feature Film, Yami Gautam wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor with..., full list out
72nd National Awards: Yami wins Best Actress, Kartik shares Best Actor with...
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England game
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement