Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid respects to the Indian armed forces for their contributions in his first address to the country after days of military conflict between India and Pakistan. "In the past few days, we have seen the country’s patience and I want to firstly salute the Armed forces," he said.



PM Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm on Monday. This is his first address to the nation since Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam region of Kashmir. The address also comes days after a ceasefire was announced after four days of hostilities from Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister had said last month that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India, on May 7, launched coordinated precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which more than 100 terrorists were killed.