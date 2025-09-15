FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi hails Microsoft's massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: 'Youth of India will...'

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo

Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for 'unlaw' usage of Benazir Bhutto's images, says film is 'disgraceful attempt to...'

Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in IND vs SA 1st T20I, becomes only Indian pacer to...

Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

BB19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Dhurandhar box office day 5: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi hails Microsoft's massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: 'Youth of India will...'

Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has announced the company will invest USD 17.5 billion in India to boost the country's AI ecosystem, making it the firm's largest investment in Asia ever.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 01:03 AM IST

PM Modi hails Microsoft's massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: 'Youth of India will...'
PM Modi with Satya Nadella in New Delhi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the US tech giant Microsoft's massive investment in India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has announced that the company will invest USD 17.5 billion or Rs 1.5 lakh crore in India to boost the country's AI ecosystem, making it the Washington-based firm's largest-ever investment in Asia.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi said the world is "optimistic about India" in the AI era and hailed Microsoft's plan as a major opportunity for India's youth to drive innovation and build a more sustainable future. "When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet," the PM wrote in his post.

Microsoft announced a USD 17.5 billion investment in India to support the country's rapidly-expanding AI ecosystem. The announcement followed Nadella's meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi, during which the two discussed the country's AI roadmap and growth priorities. In a post on X, Nadella said: "Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity. To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B--our largest investment ever in Asia--to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India's AI-first future."

According to a press release from the company, "Microsoft and India are poised to set new benchmarks and drive the country's leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure in the coming decade. We are shaping a future that is more equitable and uniquely Indian in its scale and impact." The release added: "Microsoft's investment in India focuses on three pillars--scale, skills and sovereignty--aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of building a comprehensive ecosystem that drives AI innovation and access at a national scale."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi hails Microsoft's massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: 'Youth of India will...'
PM Modi hails Microsoft's USD 17.5B investment: 'Youth of India will...'
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'
BB19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt
Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...
Dhurandhar box office day 5: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nit
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement