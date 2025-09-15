PM Modi hails Microsoft's massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: 'Youth of India will...'

Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has announced the company will invest USD 17.5 billion in India to boost the country's AI ecosystem, making it the firm's largest investment in Asia ever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the US tech giant Microsoft's massive investment in India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has announced that the company will invest USD 17.5 billion or Rs 1.5 lakh crore in India to boost the country's AI ecosystem, making it the Washington-based firm's largest-ever investment in Asia.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi said the world is "optimistic about India" in the AI era and hailed Microsoft's plan as a major opportunity for India's youth to drive innovation and build a more sustainable future. "When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet," the PM wrote in his post.

Microsoft announced a USD 17.5 billion investment in India to support the country's rapidly-expanding AI ecosystem. The announcement followed Nadella's meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi, during which the two discussed the country's AI roadmap and growth priorities. In a post on X, Nadella said: "Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity. To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B--our largest investment ever in Asia--to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India's AI-first future."

According to a press release from the company, "Microsoft and India are poised to set new benchmarks and drive the country's leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure in the coming decade. We are shaping a future that is more equitable and uniquely Indian in its scale and impact." The release added: "Microsoft's investment in India focuses on three pillars--scale, skills and sovereignty--aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of building a comprehensive ecosystem that drives AI innovation and access at a national scale."