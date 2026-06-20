PM Modi condoles loss of lives in temple roof collapse in Parbhani: 'Deeply saddening'

The incident occurred during ongoing construction at the temple. At least four people were killed and several others have been injured in the tragedy. The wounded persons have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a roof collapse incident at a temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday (June 20). "The loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Parbhani, Maharashtra, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on the social media platform X.

Reportedly, the incident occurred during ongoing construction at the temple. At least four people were killed and several others have been injured in the tragedy. The wounded persons have been shifted to hospitals for treatment. "We learned about this incident at around 2-2:30 pm. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Construction work was underway at the temple. 10-15 people have been injured, and the death toll is likely around 5 or 6. Since some are undergoing treatment and others are in serious condition, the figures could rise...The injured have been taken to the hospital. We are currently in the process of informing their families...The entire temple is currently under construction," an eyewitness told news agency ANI.

Pathri MLA Rajesh Vitekar said in a statement: "Work on the temple roof was underway when the accident occurred. The incident would be investigated from every angle and appropriate action will be taken." Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had condoled the loss of lives in the tragic incident. "We share in the grief of their families. The injured in this incident are receiving treatment. Local administration officials are at the scene, and relief and rescue operations are also underway swiftly," the CM said in a post on X.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).