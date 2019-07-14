Priest denies solemnising marriage

Meanwhile, the head priest of the temple in Prayagraj where the Sakshi and Ajitesh allegedly tied the knot termed their marriage certificate fake.

Mahant Parshuram Singh of Ram Janki temple denied having solemnised the marriage of Sakshi and Ajitesh on July 4.

The marriage certificate posted by the couple on social media shows the marriage was solemnised at the famous Ram Janki temple July 4.

The Mahant called the matter a bid to defame the temple and threatened to file a case against the couple.

Zee Media Newsroom