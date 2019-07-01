Trending#

Price reduced on non-subsidised LPG by over Rs 100 per cylinder

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently.


Updated: Jul 1, 2019, 08:19 AM IST

The price of non-subsidised LPG Sunday was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement.

Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

