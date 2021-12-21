Price of this horse is more than 2 Mercedes cars - Reason will blow your mind

The horse market is filled with a variety of breeds with some really exquisite ones. These horses are worth money that most people can only dream about, costing lakhs and crores of rupees. One such special horse has become the apple of the eye of India’s horse breeders.

Reportedly valued at Rs 1 crore 25 lakhs, the once-in-a-lifetime stallion is so expensive that you could buy a couple of luxury Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi cars in the price. In fact, this horse is more expensive than the horse reportedly belonging to actress Jacqueline Fernandez that is currently in news and claimed to be worth Rs 50 lakhs.

Named Alex, the horse is even being compared to the legendary ‘Chetak’ which rode into battlefields with the famous king Maharana Pratap on its back.

Read on to know why the horse is so special and what are its talents.

What makes Alex worth Rs 1 crore 25 lakhs?

Around 5 years old, Alex is 65 inches tall and has a structure that is seldom seen across horse breeds. Alex was exhibited at the ongoing horse fair at the Sarangkheda village in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district. It belongs to a rare horse breed called Marwari or Malani, which comes from the Marwar region in north-western Rajasthan. This type of horse was first bred by the Rathore rulers or the Marwar region. The horse breed has regained popularity and admirers in recent times. Marwari horses like Alex are also coveted outside India.

A fine Marwari specimen

Another reason for Alex’s high value was explained by its owner Abdul Majeed Saudagar. Two people are employed in taking care of Alex round the clock. A huge some goes in maintaining it, including his expensive diet to keep peak fitness. Not just Alex, the breed of Marwari horses has many such expensive specimen. And they are also the subject of ongoing research. The breed, eternalised by Chetak’s tales of valour, is known to be highly intelligent, clever, agile and extremely fast. But the most special aspect of Marwari breed is the horses have really good stamina and therefore do not tire easily.