Price of non-subsidised LPG hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder

The price of non-subsidised Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been hiked across the country, with effect from January 1, 2020, i.e. Wednesday. In Delhi and Mumbai, the prices were hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder. The new prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders in Delhi and Mumbai, therefore, rest at Rs 714 and Rs 684.50 per cylinder, respectively.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 21.5 and Rs 20 per cylinder, respectively. The new prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Kolkata and Chennai, therefore, rest at Rs 747 and Rs 734 per cylinder, respectively.

This is the fifth consequent monthly price hike for non-subsidised LPG cylinders. Earlier in December, the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders in Delhi and Mumbai were Rs 695 and Rs 665 per cylinder, respectively.

The prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are moderated by state-run fuel retailers, who change the prices each month based on international benchmarks.

As far as the subsidised LPG cylinders are concerned, the prices remain the same. The Government of India has a provision of providing 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each, per household. However, the amount of subsidy which is applicable to the quota of 12 LPG cylinders keeps changing each month.