Price of commercial LPG cylinder slashed by Rs 36 | Details

File Photo

The national oil marketing companies (OMC) have reduced the cost of commercial 19-kilogram LPG cylinders by Rs 36 effective August 1, 2022.

After this, the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi has become cheaper by Rs 36.

After the reduction of Rs 36 in the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi, it has become Rs 1976.50 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2012.50 per cylinder.

In Kolkata, it has become Rs 2095.50 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2132 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, it has become Rs 1936.50 per cylinder, which was earlier Rs 1972.50 per cylinder.

And in Chennai, it has become Rs 2141 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2177.50 per cylinder.

However, there is no change in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.