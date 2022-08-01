Search icon
Price of commercial LPG cylinder slashed by Rs 36 | Details

After the reduction of Rs 36 in the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi, it has become Rs 1976.50 per cylinder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Price of commercial LPG cylinder slashed by Rs 36 | Details
File Photo

The national oil marketing companies (OMC) have reduced the cost of commercial 19-kilogram LPG cylinders by Rs 36 effective August 1, 2022.

After this, the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi has become cheaper by Rs 36.

After the reduction of Rs 36 in the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi, it has become Rs 1976.50 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2012.50 per cylinder.

In Kolkata, it has become Rs 2095.50 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2132 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, it has become Rs 1936.50 per cylinder, which was earlier Rs 1972.50 per cylinder.

And in Chennai, it has become Rs 2141 per cylinder. Earlier its price was Rs 2177.50 per cylinder.

However, there is no change in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16
