Price hike: Jack Daniel's, Glenlivet and more see increased costs amid liquor price surge in Gurugram; find out why

Liquor prices surge in Gurugram affecting popular brands like Jack Daniel's, Glenlivet; discover the underlying reasons.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Liquor prices in Gurugram have surged due to shortages of popular brands in Delhi. Delhi faces a liquor shortage caused by its contentious excise policy and the rejection of licenses for major companies. The absence of these brands in Delhi's market has allowed Gurugram retailers to increase prices.

According to Hindustan Times, liquor vendors have stopped offering discounts and promotions as customers flock to Gurugram for their favorite alcohol brands. For instance, a bottle of Jack Daniel's, previously priced at Rs 1,800, now costs Rs 2,300. Similarly, Black Label has risen from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,200, Jameson from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,600, and Glenlivet 12 from Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,400.

Beer prices have also witnessed an increase. A 330ml bottle of Kingfisher Premium, which used to sell for Rs 90, now retails for Rs 120, and Corona is priced at Rs 200 instead of Rs 165.

Mukesh Yadav, the manager of a Gurugram liquor store on Golf Course Extension Road, which raised prices by about 30 percent, mentioned that they plan to raise prices by an additional 10 percent next week, with further increases expected before Diwali. This period sees high liquor sales as people purchase in bulk for their parties, and prices are likely to rise even more in the first week of November.

The conflict between the BJP and AAP parties has adversely affected Delhi's liquor market due to the reinstatement of the old excise policy. The AAP government aimed to revamp the city's liquor trade but faced opposition, leading to the return to the previous policy last year. The existing excise regime, effective since September 1 last year, was extended for another six months. This change came after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the prior policy's implementation.

