Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050760
HomeIndia

'Previous governments made schemes...': PM Modi takes a dig at opposition in Varanasi

Addressing a public rally in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, he called the beneficiaries of welfare projects today examples of "real secularism" and social justice.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

'Previous governments made schemes...': PM Modi takes a dig at opposition in Varanasi
'Previous governments made schemes...': PM Modi takes a dig at opposition in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra on Friday said that previous governments came up with their welfare schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms without seeing their impact on the ground.

Addressing a public rally in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, he called the beneficiaries of welfare projects today examples of "real secularism" and social justice.

"Previous governments made their schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms, never saw ground realities, but now the BJP government has started a dialogue with the beneficiaries," Modi said.

cre_Trending

"And its effect is that both the benefit and the feedback of the schemes are direct," he added.

Varanasi was the second stop on his Uttar Pradesh trip.

Earlier, in Gorakhpur, he addressed the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press. He also launched two new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Gorakhpur railway station.

In both cities, he unveiled several development projects.

In Varanasi, Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for 29 development projects worth Rs 12,100 crores.

He launched the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Built at a cost of more than Rs 6,760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and more efficient movement of goods.

Modi also laid the foundation stones or inaugurated several other projects for Varanasi and adjoining districts.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present during the programme. 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.