How different will US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement be? Donald Trump drops hints

President Trump said India and US are "pretty close" to finalising trade deal as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on India visit, said both sides are "very very close" with small items left.

United States President Donald Trump has said that New Delhi and Washington are "pretty close" to finalising a trade deal, even as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in India on a three-day official visit.

"They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah," Bloomberg cited Trump as saying on Tuesday, while speaking to reporters at the White House. The US President further said it "could be a much different kind of deal", but did not elaborate further.

Trump's remarks follow optimistic statements made by both Indian and US leaders in the recent past. New Delhi and Washington had announced the framework for an interim trade agreement in February earlier this year.

'Very close, some items left': Rubio on trade deal

Rubio too said on Tuesday that India and the US are "very, very close" to finalising a trade agreement.

"The State Department doesn't negotiate trade agreements, but we are very much involved in what's happening... We're very, very close. I would say we're about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement," he said during his second official visit to India.

He said there are a "small number of items left to wrap up", adding that these too would be dealt with "shortly". Rubio expressed hope that there would be "good news to announce soon", while saying he was optimistic that both sides will have "something in place".

Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he urged New Delhi to increase energy trade and step up purchases of American technologies and systems.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also said last week at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi that "the big items are done", and that the two countries are very close to "landing it."

ALSO READ: New US-Iran War to begin? Tehran refuses to give away enriched Uranium

Rubio suggests trade deal considered ahead of Russian energy waivers

Ahead of his India visit, Rubio had said in Uzbekistan that Washington was "very close" to finalising a trade deal with India, adding that it was one of the things taken into consideration when making decisions on national security waivers.

"We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. So that's one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers," Rubio said in Samarkand.

The remarks came days after President Trump waived some sanctions related to Russian energy under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act citing "national security" reasons. The law, which has been put on hold, would have imposed tariffs of up to 100 per cent on top five purchasers of Russian crude, including India.

Piyush Goyal says first tranche finalised

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said last week that the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement is ready and legal drafting is underway.

"The US bilateral trade agreement's first tranche has been finalised. It's going through the final contours, the legal drafting, and we hope to be able to finalize that soon," he said.