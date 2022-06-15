Presidential polls: Which parties are attending Mamata Banerjee's Opposition meet?

Photo: ANI

A meeting of opposition leaders called by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is underway in the national capital to build consensus for fielding a joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

The meeting is being held in Constitution Club in Delhi. Leaders of 17 parties are attending the meeting. However, TRS, AAP, SAD and BJD skipped the meeting.

Who all are attending the meeting?

Leaders of these 17 parties are present in the meeting -- TMC, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM.

Leaders who are present in the meeting

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge

Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala

PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti

NC’s Omar Abdullah

SP’s Akhilesh Yadav

DMK’s TR Baalu

Shiv Sena`s Priyanka Chaturvedi

RJD`s Manoj Jha

Nomination process for the presidential election begins

The process to file nominations for the presidential election began on Wednesday with the Election Commission issuing a notification calling upon the electors to fill the vacancy.

The election is scheduled to be held on July 18. The nomination process began on a day when various opposition parties are meeting in Delhi to decide on a presidential candidate.

The nominations can be filed till June 29 and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on June 30. July 2 has been decided as the last date for withdrawing from the electoral battle.

The counting will be held here on July 21. The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

