Presidential polls: What happened in Mamata Banerjee’s Opposition meet today?

Opposition leaders Wednesday announced that they have decided to field one consensus candidate for the Presidential polls scheduled to be held on July 18.

The decision was made in a meeting called by the TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meeting which began at 3 pm ended a little after 5 pm.

"Several parties were here today. We`ve decided we will choose only one consensus candidate. Everybody will give this candidate our support. We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again," Banerjee said after the meeting.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar denies the proposal

Opposition leaders urged NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to be the joint opposition candidate for the Presidential election. However, Pawar did not accept the proposal.

Who attended the meeting?

Leaders of 17 political parties joined the meeting. Leaders of TMC, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM participated in the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi.

Who skipped the meeting?

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) skipped the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital, besides the Aam Aadmi Party, TRS, AIMIM and the BJD.

The presidential election is slated to be held on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21. The process to file nominations for the presidential election began on Wednesday with the Election Commission issuing a notification calling upon the electors to fill the vacancy.

The nomination process began on a day when various opposition parties are meeting in Delhi to decide on a presidential candidate.

The nominations can be filed till June 29 and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on June 30. July 2 has been decided as the last date for withdrawing from the electoral battle.

The counting will be held here on July 21. The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

