Presidential polls: Shiv Sena to support Draupadi Murmu, confirms Uddhav Thackeray

Photo: PTI

Turmoil-hit Shiv Sena on Tuesday extended support to the NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. Sena chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the party’s Presidential polls preference, a move which was earlier anticipated.

Thackeray made the announcement that the regional heavyweight was backing Murmu over the Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The move comes after Shiv Sena indulged in a series of meetings to consult with party MPs, MLAs, other leaders including tribals on the issue.

"There has been absolutely no pressure from the MPs, as claimed in the media. However, many Sena leaders and office-bearers from tribal communities have requested us. We have taken a decision to support Draupadi Murmu for the President`s elections," Uddhave Thackeray told the press.

(With inputs from IANS)