Presidential elections: Congress to identify 'dissents' who cross-voted in favour of NDA's Droupadi Murmu

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, who was supposed to get 64 votes - Congress' 63 and one from independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, secured 57 votes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

Ahead of the Gujarat elections, Congress was in shock for as many as 7 MLAs of the party in Gujarat reportedly cross-voted in favour of NDA's Droupadi Murmu in the presidential poll. It is estimated that Murmu, who secured 121 votes from the state, has received BJP's 111, NCP's one, Bharatiya Tribal Party's two, and Congress' seven votes. 

Whereas, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, who was supposed to get 64 votes - Congress' 63 and one from independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, secured 57 votes. Sources from the Congress party speculating that Patidar MLAs and one or two tribal MLAs must have voted for Murmu.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Sukhram Rathva said that in the presidential election, neither party can issue a whip nor MLAs have to show their ballot paper after voting, so it is going to be difficult to find who "ditched" the party; now the party will keep a watch on its legislators and identify the "dissents".

"The issue will be discussed with senior leaders in the party and even with AICC leaders to decide the course of action against these MLAs," he added.

