Presidential polls 2022: Which parties support whom, which ones are undecided yet?

For the Presidential Elections 2022 slated for July 18, a total of 56 candidates have filed nominations. However, all eyes are on the two heavyweights – Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha – who will battle it out to reach the top office of India.

Former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu is the ruling NDA government’s candidate while Yashwant Singh, a former BJP leader and Union Minister, is the opposition’s man for the job. Several political parties have already confirmed to whom they are extending their support. However, the vote of some still remains a mystery. Let us see which parties are supporting Murmu and which ones are behind Sinha. And finally, which ones have still not decided on their choice.

Presidential polls 2022: Which party supports whom?

Draupadi Murmu

The three-time MLA from Odisha may become the first Tribal woman to become the President of India if she wins. She filed her nomination on June 24 when she was accompanied by senior BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Ministers and representatives of some allies. Parties supporting Murmu’s candidature include:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

YSR Congress

Janata Dal-United (JDU)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)

Apna Dal (Sonewal)

Nishad Party

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Republican Party of India (Athavale)

National People’s Party (NPP)

Naga People’s Front (NPF)

Mizo National Front (MNF)

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

AINR Congress

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)

United Democratic Party (UDP)

Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT)

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)

Support for Yashwant Sinha

Opposition candidate Sinha filed nomination on June 27. These include:

Indian National Congress (INC)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Communist Party of India (CPI)

Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M)

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

National Conference

All India United Democratic Front (AUDF)

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

Undecided

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

Shiv Sena (picture unclear amid internal crisis)

