Presidential Elections 2022: Know the math behind voting, who is expected to win in polls

Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu (File photo)

The Presidential elections 2022 of India are set to take place today, July 18, with the candidates from both sides – Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha – standing head to head for the top post. The process for the elections is set to begin later in the day.

As the fate of both the candidates remains in the fray, know all about the math behind the presidential polls and how many votes are required by a candidate to win the elections. It must be noted that Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate and Yashwant Sinha is the opposition’s candidate for the President post.

Math behind voting process of Presidential Polls 2022

It must be noted that, unlike the Lok Sabha elections, the people of the country don’t vote directly during the presidential elections, but through their representatives of the state. The more populous the state, the more weight its vote carries.

There is a formula to calculate the vote value. The fixed value of each vote of a parliamentarian is 708. To find the value of each vote in any particular state, divide the population of the state by the number of MLAs in its assembly, then divide the quotient by 1000. This essentially means that Uttar Pradesh, which is the most populous state in the country, has the highest number of votes.

According to the calculations, the total value of all the votes is 10,86,431 in the presidential elections, and just like any other polls, a candidate needs over 50 percent of the votes to with the elections.

Who is expected to win the Presidential Elections 2022?

Draupadi Murmu is backed by all NDA-affiliated parties while Yashwant Sinha is backed by the majority of the opposition parties. According to early predictions and calculations, Murmu seems to have over 60 percent votes (6.67 lakh) and is headed towards a comfortable win in the elections.

If elected, Draupadi Murmu will be the first tribal President of India, among many other firsts.

