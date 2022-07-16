Search icon
Presidential elections 2022: From UP to Sikkim, know state-wise vote value of MLAs

Presidential elections 2022: While the value of votes of MPs is much higher at 700, the highest value of votes is carried by MLAs from UP at 208.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

File Photo | Rashtrapati Bhawan

Elected representatives to state Assemblies and the Parliament are gearing up to vote in the next president of India in Monday’s poll. With intricate math behind the voting, MPs and MLAs from across India will vote. For the Presidential Elections, While the value of votes of MPs is much higher at 700, the highest value of votes is carried by MLAs from Uttar Pradesh at 208. On the other hand, those from Sikkim carry the lowest. This vote value is calculated on the basis of the total population of the state, based on the 1971 census.

Here’s a breakdown of MLA vote value and cumulative value of votes from different states. 

State: Uttar Pradesh 
Vote value of each MLA: 208
Number of MLAs: 403 
Total Vote Value: 83,824

State: Tamil Nadu 
Vote value of each MLA: 176
Number of MLAs: 234
Total Vote Value: 41,184 

State: Jharkhand
Vote value of each MLA: 176 
Number of MLAs: 81 
Total Vote Value: 14,256. 

State: Maharashtra 
Vote value of each MLA: 175
Number of MLAs: 288
Total Vote Value: 50,400 

State: Bihar
Vote value of each MLA: 173
Number of MLAs: 243
Total Vote Value: 42,039 

State: Andhra Pradesh 
Vote value of each MLA: 159
Number of MLAs: 175
Total Vote Value: 27,825

State: Kerala
Vote value of each MLA: 152
Number of MLAs: 140
Total Vote Value: 21280

State: West Bengal
Vote value of each MLA: 151
Number of MLAs: 294
Total Vote Value: 44394

State: Odisha
Vote value of each MLA: 149
Number of MLAs: 147
Total Vote Value: 21903

State: Gujarat
Vote value of each MLA: 147
Number of MLAs: 182
Total Vote Value: 26754

State: Telangana
Vote value of each MLA: 132
Number of MLAs: 119
Total Vote Value: 15708

State: Madhya Pradesh
Vote value of each MLA: 131
Number of MLAs: 230
Total Vote Value: 30130

State: Karnataka
Vote value of each MLA: 131
Number of MLAs: 224
Total Vote Value: 29344

State: Chhattisgarh
Vote value of each MLA: 129
Number of MLAs: 90
Total Vote Value: 11610

State: Rajasthan
Vote value of each MLA: 129
Number of MLAs: 200
Total Vote Value: 25800

State: Assam
Vote value of each MLA: 116
Number of MLAs: 126
Total Vote Value: 14616

State: Punjab
Vote value of each MLA: 116
Number of MLAs: 117
Total Vote Value: 13572

State: Haryana
Vote value of each MLA: 112
Number of MLAs: 90
Total Vote Value: 10080

State: Uttarakhand
Vote value of each MLA: 64
Number of MLAs: 70
Total Vote Value: 4480

UT: Delhi NCT
Vote value of each MLA: 58
Number of MLAs: 70
Total Vote Value: 4060

State: Himachal Pradesh
Vote value of each MLA: 51
Number of MLAs: 68
Total Vote Value: 3468

State: Tripura
Vote value of each MLA: 26
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 1560

State: Goa
Vote value of each MLA: 20
Number of MLAs: 40
Total Vote Value: 800

State: Manipur
Vote value of each MLA: 18
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 1080

State: Meghalaya
Vote value of each MLA: 17
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 1020

UT: Puducherry
Vote value of each MLA: 16 
Number of MLAs: 30
Total Vote Value: 480

State: Nagaland
Vote value of each MLA: 9
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 540

State: Mizoram
Vote value of each MLA: 8
Number of MLAs: 40
Total Vote Value: 320

State: Arunachal Pradesh
Vote value of each MLA: 8
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 480

State: Sikkim
Vote value of each MLA: 7
Number of MLAs: 32
Total Vote Value: 224

(With inputs from agencies)

