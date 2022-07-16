Presidential elections 2022: From UP to Sikkim, know state-wise vote value of MLAs

File Photo | Rashtrapati Bhawan

Elected representatives to state Assemblies and the Parliament are gearing up to vote in the next president of India in Monday’s poll. With intricate math behind the voting, MPs and MLAs from across India will vote. For the Presidential Elections, While the value of votes of MPs is much higher at 700, the highest value of votes is carried by MLAs from Uttar Pradesh at 208. On the other hand, those from Sikkim carry the lowest. This vote value is calculated on the basis of the total population of the state, based on the 1971 census.

Here’s a breakdown of MLA vote value and cumulative value of votes from different states.

State: Uttar Pradesh

Vote value of each MLA: 208

Number of MLAs: 403

Total Vote Value: 83,824

State: Tamil Nadu

Vote value of each MLA: 176

Number of MLAs: 234

Total Vote Value: 41,184

State: Jharkhand

Vote value of each MLA: 176

Number of MLAs: 81

Total Vote Value: 14,256.

State: Maharashtra

Vote value of each MLA: 175

Number of MLAs: 288

Total Vote Value: 50,400

State: Bihar

Vote value of each MLA: 173

Number of MLAs: 243

Total Vote Value: 42,039

State: Andhra Pradesh

Vote value of each MLA: 159

Number of MLAs: 175

Total Vote Value: 27,825

State: Kerala

Vote value of each MLA: 152

Number of MLAs: 140

Total Vote Value: 21280

State: West Bengal

Vote value of each MLA: 151

Number of MLAs: 294

Total Vote Value: 44394

State: Odisha

Vote value of each MLA: 149

Number of MLAs: 147

Total Vote Value: 21903

State: Gujarat

Vote value of each MLA: 147

Number of MLAs: 182

Total Vote Value: 26754

State: Telangana

Vote value of each MLA: 132

Number of MLAs: 119

Total Vote Value: 15708

State: Madhya Pradesh

Vote value of each MLA: 131

Number of MLAs: 230

Total Vote Value: 30130

State: Karnataka

Vote value of each MLA: 131

Number of MLAs: 224

Total Vote Value: 29344

State: Chhattisgarh

Vote value of each MLA: 129

Number of MLAs: 90

Total Vote Value: 11610

State: Rajasthan

Vote value of each MLA: 129

Number of MLAs: 200

Total Vote Value: 25800

State: Assam

Vote value of each MLA: 116

Number of MLAs: 126

Total Vote Value: 14616

State: Punjab

Vote value of each MLA: 116

Number of MLAs: 117

Total Vote Value: 13572

State: Haryana

Vote value of each MLA: 112

Number of MLAs: 90

Total Vote Value: 10080

State: Uttarakhand

Vote value of each MLA: 64

Number of MLAs: 70

Total Vote Value: 4480

UT: Delhi NCT

Vote value of each MLA: 58

Number of MLAs: 70

Total Vote Value: 4060

State: Himachal Pradesh

Vote value of each MLA: 51

Number of MLAs: 68

Total Vote Value: 3468

State: Tripura

Vote value of each MLA: 26

Number of MLAs: 60

Total Vote Value: 1560

State: Goa

Vote value of each MLA: 20

Number of MLAs: 40

Total Vote Value: 800

State: Manipur

Vote value of each MLA: 18

Number of MLAs: 60

Total Vote Value: 1080

State: Meghalaya

Vote value of each MLA: 17

Number of MLAs: 60

Total Vote Value: 1020

UT: Puducherry

Vote value of each MLA: 16

Number of MLAs: 30

Total Vote Value: 480

State: Nagaland

Vote value of each MLA: 9

Number of MLAs: 60

Total Vote Value: 540

State: Mizoram

Vote value of each MLA: 8

Number of MLAs: 40

Total Vote Value: 320

State: Arunachal Pradesh

Vote value of each MLA: 8

Number of MLAs: 60

Total Vote Value: 480

State: Sikkim

Vote value of each MLA: 7

Number of MLAs: 32

Total Vote Value: 224

READ | Doesn't even spare the departed: Congress targets PM after Gujarat SIT claims Ahmed Patel plotted against Narendra Modi

(With inputs from agencies)