Presidential elections 2022: From UP to Sikkim, know state-wise vote value of MLAs

Elected representatives to state Assemblies and the Parliament are gearing up to vote in the next president of India in Monday’s poll. With intricate math behind the voting, MPs and MLAs from across India will vote. For the Presidential Elections, While the value of votes of MPs is much higher at 700, the highest value of votes is carried by MLAs from Uttar Pradesh at 208. On the other hand, those from Sikkim carry the lowest. This vote value is calculated on the basis of the total population of the state, based on the 1971 census.
Here’s a breakdown of MLA vote value and cumulative value of votes from different states.
State: Uttar Pradesh
Vote value of each MLA: 208
Number of MLAs: 403
Total Vote Value: 83,824
State: Tamil Nadu
Vote value of each MLA: 176
Number of MLAs: 234
Total Vote Value: 41,184
State: Jharkhand
Vote value of each MLA: 176
Number of MLAs: 81
Total Vote Value: 14,256.
State: Maharashtra
Vote value of each MLA: 175
Number of MLAs: 288
Total Vote Value: 50,400
State: Bihar
Vote value of each MLA: 173
Number of MLAs: 243
Total Vote Value: 42,039
State: Andhra Pradesh
Vote value of each MLA: 159
Number of MLAs: 175
Total Vote Value: 27,825
State: Kerala
Vote value of each MLA: 152
Number of MLAs: 140
Total Vote Value: 21280
State: West Bengal
Vote value of each MLA: 151
Number of MLAs: 294
Total Vote Value: 44394
State: Odisha
Vote value of each MLA: 149
Number of MLAs: 147
Total Vote Value: 21903
State: Gujarat
Vote value of each MLA: 147
Number of MLAs: 182
Total Vote Value: 26754
State: Telangana
Vote value of each MLA: 132
Number of MLAs: 119
Total Vote Value: 15708
State: Madhya Pradesh
Vote value of each MLA: 131
Number of MLAs: 230
Total Vote Value: 30130
State: Karnataka
Vote value of each MLA: 131
Number of MLAs: 224
Total Vote Value: 29344
State: Chhattisgarh
Vote value of each MLA: 129
Number of MLAs: 90
Total Vote Value: 11610
State: Rajasthan
Vote value of each MLA: 129
Number of MLAs: 200
Total Vote Value: 25800
State: Assam
Vote value of each MLA: 116
Number of MLAs: 126
Total Vote Value: 14616
State: Punjab
Vote value of each MLA: 116
Number of MLAs: 117
Total Vote Value: 13572
State: Haryana
Vote value of each MLA: 112
Number of MLAs: 90
Total Vote Value: 10080
State: Uttarakhand
Vote value of each MLA: 64
Number of MLAs: 70
Total Vote Value: 4480
UT: Delhi NCT
Vote value of each MLA: 58
Number of MLAs: 70
Total Vote Value: 4060
State: Himachal Pradesh
Vote value of each MLA: 51
Number of MLAs: 68
Total Vote Value: 3468
State: Tripura
Vote value of each MLA: 26
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 1560
State: Goa
Vote value of each MLA: 20
Number of MLAs: 40
Total Vote Value: 800
State: Manipur
Vote value of each MLA: 18
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 1080
State: Meghalaya
Vote value of each MLA: 17
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 1020
UT: Puducherry
Vote value of each MLA: 16
Number of MLAs: 30
Total Vote Value: 480
State: Nagaland
Vote value of each MLA: 9
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 540
State: Mizoram
Vote value of each MLA: 8
Number of MLAs: 40
Total Vote Value: 320
State: Arunachal Pradesh
Vote value of each MLA: 8
Number of MLAs: 60
Total Vote Value: 480
State: Sikkim
Vote value of each MLA: 7
Number of MLAs: 32
Total Vote Value: 224
(With inputs from agencies)