Presidential Elections 2022: Know which political parties are supporting NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu

As Ram Nath Kovind’s term is coming to an end, the much-awaited Presidential Elections 2022 are around the corner. With the presidential polls set to take place in just a few days, two candidates are set to compete for the top post.

The NDA government has put up tribal leader Draupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate while the opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha for the upcoming polls. Though both the candidates have a vast political portfolio and massive influence, it is being speculated that the vote will be one-sided, favoring Murmu.

The majority of the political parties that are a part of the assembly have come out in support of Draupadi Murmu, determined to make her the first tribal president of India. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have shown clear support for Yashwant Sinha, but lack a majority.

Here are some of the major political parties that are backing Draupadi Murmu as the next president –

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

YSR Congress

Shiv Sena

Janata Dal-United (JDU)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)

Apna Dal (Sonewal)

Nishad Party

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Republican Party of India (Athavale)

National People’s Party (NPP)

Naga People’s Front (NPF)

Mizo National Front (MNF)

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

AINR Congress

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)

United Democratic Party (UDP)

Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT)

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)

Meanwhile, opposition parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and RJD have come out in support of Yashwant Sinha. Though TMC has been backing Sinha since the beginning, party chief Mamata Banerjee said that she could have considered backing Murmu if she had known about her candidature sooner.

The Presidential Elections 2022 are set to take place on July 18, while the counting, if required, will take place on July 21. Current President Ram Nath Kovind’s term is set to end on July 25, and the new president will be announced before then.

