Presidential Elections 2022: As chorus grows for Draupadi Murmu, KCR’s party backs Yashwant Sinha

File photo

The presidential elections 2022 in India are just around the corner, with the battle between both the candidates set to take place next month. With many political parties backing NDA candidate Draupadi Murmi, Telangana CM KCR’s party has also made clear their support.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is the party of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has decided to extend its support to the Joint Opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential polls.

This comes just as several parties regional parties such as Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Uttar Pradesh’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have shown their support for NDA-backed candidate Draupadi Murmu for the upcoming presidential polls.

The support of KCR’s party was announced by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao through a post on Twitter.

TRS’s Rama Rao wrote on the social networking site, “President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today."

Rama Rao along with TRS MPs left for New Delhi to represent TRS during the filing of nomination by Sinha later in the day. The TRS leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao, MPs Ranjith Reddy, Suresh Reddy, B.B. Patil, and others will be present during the filing of the nomination.

The TRS had earlier boycotted the meeting conducted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Opposition’s presidential candidate and the strategy for the upcoming elections. As per reports, TRS was upset over Congress’ presence at the meeting.

The TRS leaders had also questioned the purpose of calling a meeting when a candidate was already selected. They felt that the opposition parties should have first discussed a leader acceptable to all parties in advance and then convinced such a leader later.

Meanwhile, the NDA announced Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the presidential race, and she filed her nomination for the same a few days back. Murmu seems to be the popular choice as compared to Sinha till now and is expected to have smooth sailing in the presidential polls.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Agnipath scheme: Want to be an Agniveer after Class 12? Know how to join Indian Army, Navy, Air Force