Presidential Elections 2022: BJP likely to announce candidate today, TMC set to push for Yashwant Sinha

The highly-awaited Presidential Elections 2022 are set to take place next month, and the candidates of all the major political parties have not been announced yet, despite the last date of filing the nominations for the race nearing.

As per several media reports, it is expected that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will announce their candidate for the presidential polls 2022 today, June 21. This comes just as the opposition parties have been struggling to pick their presidential candidates.

The BJP is expected to hold its parliamentary board meeting in Delhi today, which will be headed by party president JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to join the meeting virtually, and it is likely that the presidential candidate will be announced after the meeting.

Earlier, the BJP had formed a 14-member committee a month ahead of the presidential polls to head a nationwide campaign for the elected candidate of the party. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is the convener of this team.

On Sunday, BJP President JP Nadda conducted an important meeting where members of the upper management and senior leaders from the party were present. The elections were conducted to brainstorm over the upcoming presidential elections 2022.

Several senior leaders were in attendance at the meeting such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vinod Tawde, CT Ravi, Sambit Patra, and others.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Trinamool Congress will be pushing for former party president and Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as the presidential poll candidate backed by the opposition. Sinha’s name is expected to come up during the opposition meeting held today, convened by the NCP.

Further, several senior leaders who were expected to run for president such as Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Sharad Pawar have all backed out of the race for the president post.

The Presidential poll will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. The last day for filing nomination papers is June 29.

