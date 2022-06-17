Presidential Elections 2022: BJP expected to announce candidate soon, 14-member panel formed for campaign

File photo

The highly-anticipated presidential elections in 2022 are set to take place next month, and many senior political leaders are rumoured to be the candidates in the race for the top post. It is expected, that the ruling BJP will put an end to these rumours soon.

According to sources, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will be announcing its candidate for the presidential race soon. The ruling party has also decided to form a 14-member panel for the campaigning for the Presidential polls, which will take place in July.

The BJP on Friday formed a 14-member management committee for next month’s Presidential poll, as per IANS reports. Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been made convener and BJP national general secretaries Vinod Tawde and C T Ravi are co-conveners of the committee.

Senior BJP leaders such as Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Meghwal and Bharati Pawar are also members of the committee. With the formation of the committee for the presidential elections, it is expected that the name of the candidate will also be announced in a few days.

A nationwide campaign will be managed by the BJP committee for the NDA presidential candidate, according to IANS reports. The names of several BJP leaders have come forward as the presidential candidate, with no confirmation by the party.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, vice-president D K Aruna, national secretary Rituraj Sinha, women’s wing national president Vanati Srinavasan, spokesperson Sambit Patra and MP and vice-president of the party’s Assam unit Rajdeep Roy are also part of the 14-member committee.

The Presidential poll will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. The last day for filing nomination papers is June 29.

Earlier, it was speculated that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be running for president, but he dismissed these rumours, saying that he has no such plans. Similarly, rumoured Congress presidential candidate Sharad Pawar also said that he will not be participating in the presidential race.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Presidential elections 2022: Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson?