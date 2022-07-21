Headlines

Presidential Election 2022 Results: Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha, here's what you need to know

Presidential polls: The counting will take place in room no. 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting.

Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

India is all set to get its 15th President on Thursday as the counting of votes for Presidential elections will take place today. The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am.

The voting took place on July 18 at the Parliament House and at designated places in the capitals of all states besides the UTs of Puducherry and Delhi on Monday.

The counting will take place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting.

The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest.

Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their vote.

This includes 719 MPs and nine MLAs. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent. Arrangements were made to bring back the polled ballot boxes from states to Parliament House by July 19.

The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as sanitised and "silent zone".

Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election

Commission and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody is the returning officer for the Presidential election.

