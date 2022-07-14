Presidential Election 2022: Uddhav Thackeray being 'forced' to support Droupadi Murmu, says Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha - File Photo

The Opposition’s candidate for the Presidential elections Yashwant Sinha has said that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been “forced” to support Droupadi Murmu, the NDA candidate who is challenging her in July 18 elections.

Thackeray had initially extended support to Sinha after attending the opposition’s meeting last month. However, he changed his stance after being urged by 16 of the 18 MPs of his party, Shiv Sena.

The Indian Express had earlier this month reported that 12 of the Sena MPs were planning to switch to the BJP over the issue of supporting Murmu, a tribal leader.

It is believed that after losing 40 MLAs at the hands of rebel leader Eknath Shinde and the BJP, Thackeray was not in the situation to suffer another mass exodus in the party.

On Tuesday, Thackeray had said that "going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her, but we are not narrow-minded."