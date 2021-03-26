Trending#

President visits Army hospital for checkup after chest discomfort, stable

An official statement from the hospital said that he is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation.


File photo

Mar 26, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army's Research and Referral hospital on Friday after he complained of chest discomfort in the morning.

As per a statement from the hospital, he is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable, the hospital said.

