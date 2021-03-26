President visits Army hospital for checkup after chest discomfort, stable
President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army's Research and Referral hospital on Friday after he complained of chest discomfort in the morning.
"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin. His condition is stable," it added.