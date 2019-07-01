Headlines

President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir extended by 6 months

Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the statutory resolution to extend President's rule in J&K for a further period of 6 months with effect from 3rd July 2019 and also passed J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 08:49 PM IST

The President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been extended for another six months after the resolution to extend it was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday (today). The extension of President's rule will be effective from July 3, 2019. 

Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the statutory resolution to extend President's rule in J&K for a further period of 6 months with effect from 3rd July 2019 and also passed J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Upper House also gave its nod to Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to people living within 10 kms of the International Border in Jammu. The Bill replaces the Ordinance promulgated in this regard.

Clarifying on the extension of President's rule in J&K, Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking in Rajya Sabha said, "Azad sahab (Ghulam Nabi Azad) we don't prefer ruling through president's rule in J&K as you said, with God's grace and PM Modi's popularity we have enough state governments, 16 in total. So, it was due to security concerns that elections were not held."

Invoking Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Amit Sha recalled his statement saying Vajpayee had said solution of Kashmir's problem should be in "Jamuriyat, Kashmiriyat, & insaniyat", I reiterate today that Modi led government is also working on Atal ji's path of "Jamuriyat, Kashmiriyat, & insaniyat".

"After Maharaja's treaty with Union of India, Kashmir became India's integral part, what was the need to go to UN? Was it not a mistake, if we don't learn from & accept our mistakes the coming generations will also keep making mistakes," Amit Shah said while taking a pot shot at the opposition. 

The resolution and the Bill, moved for discussion and passage by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has already been passed by Lok Sabha on June 28.

On extention of President's rule, Shah said that the election commission wants to hold assembly elections in J&K by 2019 end, therefore, the government has no other option but to further extend President's Rule in J&K for six months.

"The Election Commission after consultations with Jammu and Kashmir administration and all the political parties decided to hold Assembly polls by the end of this year. The Election Commission took this decision keeping in view of religious events like Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra and the security situation," Shah said.

(With inputs from ANI)

