President's rule revoked in Manipur, will normalcy return to the northeastern state?

INDIA
President's Rule in Manipur has been lifted with immediate effect, formally restoring the constitutional process in the northeastern state, says the Ministry of Home Affairs.
President’s Rule in Manipur has been lifted with immediate effect, formally restoring the constitutional process in the northeastern state, says the Ministry of Home Affairs. MHA in its notification, stated, 'In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026.'
BJP leadr Yumnam Khemchand is set to become the chief minister of Manipur after he was elected as the leader of legislative party on Tuesday. Nemcha Kipgen to take charge as Manipur's deputy chief minister. After violence broke out in Manipur between kuki and Metei community, former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on February 9, last year.