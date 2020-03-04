President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya rapist Pawan Gupta; all legal remedies of convicts exhausted

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wendesday rejected the mercy plea of one the convicts, Pawan Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.

With the rejection, all the legal remedies that were available to the convicts have been exhausted. This means that the execution is certain this time after it was stayed three times in three months.

The curative petitions of other convists have already been rejected.

The prosecution will now move an application in the Patiala House Court for fresh date of execution.

A new death warrant will be issued by the court.

On Monday, the court had stayed the execution of all four individuals until further orders. The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur.

The four convicts were scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM. The Delhi High Court had earlier said that all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to hanged together and not separately.